Two new records were set today in COVID-19 case numbers - 2522 new cases, and 100 cases currently in hospital with the virus, but none in intensive care or a high dependency unit. Video / NZ Herald

Two new records were set today in COVID-19 case numbers - 2522 new cases, and 100 cases currently in hospital with the virus, but none in intensive care or a high dependency unit. Video / NZ Herald

Police have tightened security around stretches of the parliamentary precinct and stressed they're taking a zero-tolerance approach to "abuse, intimidation, or violence" from protesters at Parliament to members of the public.

"There will be an increased police presence around the protest area, especially at the start and end of each school/work day. Anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public can expect to be arrested, removed and face charges," police said yesterday evening.

A yellow mini was parked on the Parliament grounds and covered with messages protesters wrote. Photo / Mike Scott

The heightened security from mid-afternoon on Sunday followed news the Speaker of the House wanted a new fence considered and the Act Party said Omicron data required a vaccine mandate rethink.

A Ballantrae Place resident said about 15 protesters made a lot of noise at about 3pm.

"Then a whole bunch of police came running."

He said resolving the protest's most antisocial aspects was a matter for the Prime Minister, not for Parliament or the Speaker.

Police surrounded Parliament on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports protesters might try to encircle the area by linking arms. Photo / Mike Scott

His Victoria University classes were now online-only and he said staff had been threatened.

"The Government needs to do something. They can't just ignore it forever."

Apart from hundreds of tents, the protest site also featured yoga and massage services, a hair salon, basketball hoop, and cryptocurrency lessons.

At the end of Hill St near portaloos, convoy cars were sometimes parked side by side but traffic could still move.

A large group of police were on Hill St near the British High Commission at about 4pm.

Interactions between police, convoy participants and protester security staff in the area appeared cordial.

At the protests, signs and banners continued displaying a variety of messages but with opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates the most common theme.

A white banner draped between trees next to Bowen St appeared to address the Government.

"Thank you 4 keeping out Delta. Omicron is the game changer. End mandates."

A protester with a dog in front of Parliament on Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour said Omicron infection data suggested it was time to consider if current Covid-19 health responses were realistic.

"Vaccination rates are making little difference to infection rates under Omicron, which means it's time to ask if the benefits of vaccine rules are still worth the costs to individuals, and social cohesion overall," he said.

"Based on new evidence, it may be time to move on from Government vaccine mandates."

He said the Ministry of Health should be more transparent about the vaccination history of people infected with Covid-19.

Vaccination was still the best way to avoid hospitalisation but even strongly pro-vaccine people should confront what new evidence says about infection rates, Seymour said.

National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki launched an online counter-protest and voiced support for police, public servants, and for many others not attending the occupation.

"The vast majority of New Zealanders are with you, and while the last two years have been tough for us all, what's happening down at the national Parliament is not the majority of the nation," he said in a Facebook Live broadcast.

Tukaki advised against physical counter-protests.

"We are not a violent country. I do not want to see what has been happening in Canada or the United States."

Tukaki said he wanted to tell protesters: "Go home. You've had your say and you have been heard. The mandates will inevitably end."

Earlier, police asked some protesters camping on the lawn in front of Turnbull House on Bowen St to leave.

One protester said they'd been camping out for three days, it was one of few grassy areas not turned to mud, and they worried others would come and take vacant spots.

The protester said they'd been advised to find an "admin tent" in the centre of the protest to get an available place after some people vacated the area.

The admin tent also had people responsible for paying parking fines, the protester added.

A woman performing a dance on day 13 of the protest and occupation at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier, a few protesters in the morning shifted gear, and space opened up on the main lawn in previously congested areas.

After a rainy night, protester numbers appeared down from Saturday, when police predicted attendance would rise due to people arriving for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said emergency powers could be considered only if the situation worsened.

He told Q&A de-escalation could still be achieved and the protest resolved without widespread violence.

On the TVNZ show, Coster referred to Canadian protests which partly inspired the Wellington event.

"We're seeing a situation play out in Canada at the moment, they've had to reach for emergency powers ... recognising their situation is different from ours, that's one path."

Police lining parts of Ballantrae Place near Parliament House on day 13 of the convoy protest and occupation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Six protest groups said an experienced, neutral party was appointed to mediate, but the Government was still not engaging.

"It is unprecedented for the Government to refuse to meet with such a large protest group and treat them with such contempt," the Combined Protest Groups statement added.

Speaker Trevor Mallard has asked for scoping work to begin on installing a fence around Parliament's perimeter. A fence was recommended in a security review of Parliament in 2019/20.

Mallard said he'd still expect Parliament's grounds to be open at most times, but the protest highlighted challenges in controlling access when needed.

The National Party said it expected to be consulted on any plans Labour might have, as access to Parliament was a matter for all parties, on behalf of all Kiwis.

"Preventing regular access to Parliament's grounds would be a huge step," the party said.

"In this country, we've always prided ourselves on the close connection between politicians and the people."

Police yesterday evening said the security of Parliament, the Courts and nearby university campus would be prioritised.

"Regular reassurance patrols of local businesses have been increased," police added in a statement.

"Anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public can expect to be arrested, removed and face charges."