Fiame Naomi Mata'afa (standing) at the opening of the Samoan Parliament last year. Photo / Parliament of Samoa

Samoa's Prime Minister is planning a trip to New Zealand as tensions escalate over China's influence in the Pacific.

Newstalk ZB understands a formal announcement confirming the visit will be made today.

It would be Fiame Naomi Mata'afa's first trip to New Zealand as Prime Minister.

New Zealand has faced pressure this week over its role in the Pacific as China, our largest trading partner, tries to woo island nations with security and trade agreements.

The Solomon Islands signed a policing deal with China in March.

Since then, tensions have emerged about China's overtures to some other nations.