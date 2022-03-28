Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her government's concerns about Chinese warships in the Pacific. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her government's concerns about Chinese warships in the Pacific. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Chinese ambassador is likely to be quizzed over his country's possible military expansion in the Pacific.

The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China.

And the Melanesian country's government is thought to be mulling a broader security agreement covering military issues, a Solomon Islands official told Reuters.

Australian Army soldiers talk with local citizens during a community engagement patrol through Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo / Australia Defence Force via AP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today said any Chinese military expansion in the southwest Pacific archipelago would be of concern.

"New Zealand has long expressed an opinion that we do not want to see the militarisation of the Pacific," the PM said.

"We have also raised it with our counterparts at [official] level and I believe at ambassador level we're seeking to raise it directly with China."

Ardern said she discussed related issues with Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare shortly before Christmas.

New Zealand would use bilateral relationships and the 18-member nation Pacific Islands Forum to raise any related subjects, she said.

"This is our backyard."

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2019. Photo / AP

The Solomon Islands security issue is expected to be on the agenda as Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta meets this week with Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

Ardern said she was confident New Zealand and Fiji aligned on many geopolitical affairs.

A draft copy of the Solomons security memorandum of understanding was leaked to social media, indicating Beijing could be allowed to deploy forces.

Those forces could include police and military personnel, ostensibly to protect Chinese personnel and projects.

In 2019, Sogavare's government withdrew its recognition of Taiwan and switched allegiance to Beijing.

Deadly riots erupted in the capital city of Honiara in November last year.

Domestic political tensions over China were a factor in the riots, and the city's Chinatown was severely damaged.

Aftermath of #Chinatown burning. Video by PS, Ethel Frances 😪 pic.twitter.com/p4YuoutzRA — Georgina Kekea (@ginakekea) November 25, 2021

Honiara is less than 1800km from the Queensland coast.

Defence analyst Paul Buchanan said the leaked document suggested the Chinese could establish a forward operating base - a functioning, secured base used to conduct further operations.

"The Australians are freaking out about it," he said.

The leak prompted speculation the Chinese could dredge a deep-water port or upgrade an existing port to accommodate warships.

'If you have forward-deployed boats then you can intimidate people, you can go to Vanuatu, you can go to Tonga," said Buchanan, director of 36th Parallel Assessments.

"In the big picture, it's bringing hard power strategic competition into the Southwest Pacific, so that could be of concern to all peace-loving countries," Buchanan added.

He said it would also be of concern to New Zealand if China established a foothold further east, say in Fiji.

"Then basically the Chinese will have the ability to straddle the most important checkpoints in the southwest Pacific."

New Zealand sent defence and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in December.

And hundreds of New Zealand police previously served under the Australia-led RAMSI mission responding to civil unrest from 2003 to 2017.

Jacinda Arden says New Zealand opposes the 'militarisation' of the Pacific. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Buchanan said any Chinese assurances about limiting Solomons deployments to police would have to be treated with scepticism.

He said this was because Beijing had already militarised or occupied parts of the disputed Spratly Islands and Mischief Reef in the South China Sea.

"Unfortunately, the Chinese track record is such that New Zealand and its allies have ample reason to not take their word."

Buchanan said the trilateral AUKUS security pact would be influencing Chinese strategy.

The UK-US-Australia pact would supply Australia with technology to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The nuclear-powered vessels have a vastly superior range to conventional submarines.