Senator Penny Wong, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon celebrate victory during the Labor Party election night in Sydney. Photo / AP

The final votes have been counted in the Australian federal election - and now the attention is turning to what happens next for the country's new Prime Minister.

Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia last week, but final tallies this week have confirmed he has a majority in the House of Representatives, which gives Labor the path to cleanly pass its agenda.

But what will be the top priorities for the new government, and what can Labour and National in New Zealand take away from the election result?

This week on On the Tiles, the New Zealand Herald's politics podcast, senior political journalist and host Thomas Coughlan is joined by Australian Associated Press New Zealand correspondent Ben McKay to discuss the specifics of the results, what they mean for Labor and the ousted Coalition, and if there's any lessons for New Zealand in the results.

One of the big policies Albanese aims to get out is a referendum on parts of the Uluru Declaration, which will enshrine indigenous voices in the constitution. The issue with getting that passed is it needs a "double majority" - a majority of voters nationally and within four of the six states.

"The last referendum was back in 1999, which was for an Australian republic, and that lost 45 to 55, and all states voted it down," McKay said.

The two also discussed the similar problems that brought down the Coalition - led by Scott Morrison and his Liberal Party - that could hit National, and the big differences that could help Labour and National avoid defeat.

