Act Party leader David Seymour is concerned the scandals will spook potential future MPs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act Party leader David Seymour has had to reassure at least two potential candidates about their potential political futures, after they were shaken by the recent scandals at the Beehive.

Two first-term MPs - Sam Uffindell from National, and Dr Gaurav Sharma from Labour - have dominated political headlines in recent weeks after revelations about their past and falling out with their party respectively.

It has prompted calls for more scrutiny and screening of prospective new political candidates.

Seymour, talking to Herald's politics podcast On the Tiles, said the scandals and ensuing media coverage and public debate could be offputting to potential MPs.

"I've had to talk through with two people who I really hope will stand with Act, who within the last two weeks have said to me 'I'm not sure anymore, I've watched all that's going on and don't think I should stand'.

"One of the unfortunate effects is it's going to prevent people from standing for Parliament who otherwise would have come forwards to serve their country, and that's a real shame."

Seymour said potential MPs should be upfront about things in their past, rather than try to hide it. He said that, from what he understands from the reporting, Uffindell had several opportunities to front up and did not.

New MPs is a possibility for Seymour, who could have a larger caucus in Parliament after the 2023 election based on current polling.

Polls are consistently putting Act in a position where the party - previously just a one-man band between 2011 and 2020 - will be able to form a coalition with National.

On today's episode, Seymour talks to host Thomas Coughlan about what the party would want from that coalition, the party's relationship with National, why Act is doing so well, and if we are seeing a big change in how New Zealanders vote.

• On the Tiles is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

• You can find more New Zealand Herald podcasts at nzherald.co.nz/podcasts or on iHeartRadio.