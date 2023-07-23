Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Political Diaries: 4000 secret interviews recorded with politicians since 1980s - but you still can’t listen to any of them

Thomas Coughlan
By
14 mins to read
David Lange was an early participant in the Political Diaries project.

David Lange was an early participant in the Political Diaries project.

In the late 1980s, Prime Minister David Lange would confide the ins and outs of his political and personal life in conversations with an oral historian.

The recordings of those conversations touch on a period

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics