Ngātiwai Trust Board appoints Hūhana Lyndon as new CEO

Hūhana Lyndon has been appointed CEO of the Ngātiwai Trust Board. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hūhana Lyndon has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ngātiwai Trust Board. The Whangaruru local joins the Trust Board from Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust, where she is currently the CEO, a role she has held for almost three years.

New Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon ran for Whangārei District Council in the 2017 Denby ward byelection. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Lyndon studied a Bachelor of Arts at Victoria University in Wellington, before completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Education at The University of Auckland. She then went on to attain a Master of Business Administration from Massey University.

"Hūhana is Ngātiwai tūturu and has a long track record of leadership and management experience in the North. We recognise the strong cultural knowledge she has and the ability to apply that into her work as an organisational leader," said Ngātiwai Trust Board chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards in a release.

The mother of three has also held a number of leadership positions over the years, including with Te Matarau Education Trust, NorthTec, the Ministry of Health, and the Northland District Health Board. Lyndon has also led several successful initiatives across Te Tai Tokerau and even had a stint in local politics, running for the Whangārei District Council in the 2017 byelection for the Denby ward.

"Hūhana is a recognised leader in our iwi and it's great to have her on board formally to support our next stage of development as Ngātiwai Trust Board arā, Te Anga Mua o Ngātiwai," said Kerepeti-Edwards.

Lyndon replaces previous board CEO Kris MacDonald, who now works for Te Kotuku Ki Te Rangi Trust, an organisation focused on providing support and care for Māori suffering from mental health disabilities.

Lyndon says she is grateful for her time spent with Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust and will be focusing on protecting the whanaungatanga between Ngāti Hine and Ngātiwai in her new role.

"I am grateful for my time with Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust; they are leaders in the whenua Māori space regionally, I've learnt a huge amount as Tumu Whakarae (CEO) and in serving our shareholders," said Lyndon.