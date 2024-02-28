Newshub is set to close at the end of June. Follow our live coverage here.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says it was “shocking and saddening” when he was informed today of TV news organisation Newshub’s closure.

Up to 300 jobs are expected to be lost at one of New Zealand’s biggest commercial media company’s newsrooms, which is set to close at the end of June.

Speaking to reporters in Wellington today, Luxon acknowledged it was a “pretty tough day” for the more than 250 families of those working at Newshub, including dozens of high-profile presenters and journalists such as 6pm news presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes.

He said consumers were choosing to get their news through a variety of mediums and outlets and was confident a “plurality of voices” in New Zealand would continue.

Luxon said he had spoken to Newshub bosses before the announcement was made at an all-staff meeting at 11am.

He said he had wanted to understand why the decision was made and what that meant for the staff.

“What was quite obvious to me is that Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the largest global media companies in the world, $20 billion [market capital] I think, is what it’s worth, and as a result, they couldn’t make that business model work and so they’re having to face up to declining advertising revenues, also changing consumer habits, and that’s why they’ve come to the decision they have.”

Luxon said his discussion with Warner Bros. Discovery had led him to believe there was nothing the Government could have done to change its decision.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told journalists Newshub’s closure was a “disaster for this country’s democracy”.

Peters said he had personally considered whether Government changes were required for the media industry but he wouldn’t give his thoughts without the backing of his government coalition partners.

Act leader and Minister of Regulation David Seymour said it was a sad day for the local media industry and democracy, which needed a competitive fourth estate.

He said he had asked for advice around whether it was a level playing field between TVNZ and other broadcasters. Seymour added it might require TVNZ having to pay a dividend as other companies were expected to do.

Broadcasting Minister Melissa Lee also said she’d spoken with Warner Bros. Discovery NZ boss Glen Kyne last night, who had informed her of the announcement.

She said Kyne told her the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill - which proposed to compel social media companies such as Facebook to pay for the local news content it used on its platform - wouldn’t have made a “single bit of difference.

“There was nothing that could’ve actually helped,” Lee said, adding the failure came due to a lack of advertising revenue.

Newshub presenters Mike McRoberts and Ryan Bridge leave the Auckland newsroom today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said today’s announcement was a “dramatic change” and “a sad day for news media and a sad day for democracy in New Zealand.

“Democracy in New Zealand does rely on informed debate and having a diversity of media sources is actually really important to that,” Hipkins added.

“Newshub is a very large player in the New Zealand media sector and in the New Zealand journalism space. This is bad news for the overall heart and health of our democracy.”

Hipkins said it is “problematic” that New Zealand will now only have one TV news producer, the state-owned but commercially funded TVNZ.

“I think it is problematic that we will effectively now only have one television broadcast news producer, and you know that is that is a real tragedy.”

Former broadcasting minister Willie Jackson said pressures on media companies required innovative ways of supporting the industry where needed.

“They certainly made their impact and stamped their mark in terms of media and news in this country. It’s a shock for everyone,” Jackson said.

Newshub’s owners had earlier briefed him of its situation but had not asked for funding.

“I didn’t expect them to be announcing things were closing a few months later.”

Sam Hurley is the Herald’s news director and joined in 2017 after previously working for 1News and Hawke’s Bay Today.