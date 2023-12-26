Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Politics
Premium

What drives Christopher Luxon? The full story of the man who wanted to be PM

28 minutes to read
Alex Spence
By
Alex Spence

Specialist Journalist

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation, the Auckland anniversary floods, arts patron Sir James Wallace’s prison sentence, the election of Christopher’s All Blacks’ narrow defeat in the Rugby World Cup final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.