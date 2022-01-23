Voyager 2021 media awards
PoliticsUpdated

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis: Prime minister in waiting?

11 minutes to read
November 30 2021 Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis are the "reset" the National Party and New Zealand needs. This was the message during Luxon's first press conference as National leader.

By Michele Hewitson

It's early days, but the National Party's new deputy leader, Nicola Willis, is already being tipped as a potential future prime minister. By Michele Hewitson

In one of the first images of the National Party's

