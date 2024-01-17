Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak to media this afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

National MPs have begun arriving in Christchurch for their caucus retreat, marking their return to work for 2024.

Todd McClay flew down from Wellington this morning, while Paul Goldsmith could be seen in the breakfast bar, having arrived earlier.

Leader Christopher Luxon is understood to be keen to impart a sense of discipline on his large number of new MPs.

Luxon will also deliver his first major remarks of the year in a speech to MPs at approximately 1.15pm.

The retreat is being held in the Ilam electorate, which National won back from Labour at the last election, having lost it in 2020.

The retreat is mostly closed to the public, and will last about two days.

Ministers have already been back at work for a week, with Cabinet committees beginning ahead of the first Cabinet meeting next week.

In the wake of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman’s resignation after allegations of shoplifting, Luxon is keen to impart a sense of discipline to his MPs, reminding them of the risks that come with having a public profile.

National MP and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey was asked about the mental health of MPs as he arrived at the venue this morning.

”There’s no easy answer on that, when you think about the environment, public figures [and] MPs face abuse on various scales.

“The reality is if you think about it in New Zealand, the stress in all work environments, we need to do better,” Doocey said.

National MP and Speaker Gerry Brownlee said he had not spoke to Ghahraman since the allegations surfaced. The pair formed something of a bipartisan friendship during their time in Parliament.

Labour is having a later caucus retreat this year, meaning the focus is mainly on National.

More to come...



