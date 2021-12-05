National leadership: Chris Luxon to unveil new caucus lineup

Focus Live: Chris Luxon announces his reshuffled caucus

New National leader Chris Luxon will announce his reshuffled caucus at 1pm today.

Luxon's deputy, Nicola Willis, has the number two spot, after Luxon, and last week leadership rival Simon Bridges was given the finance and infrastructure portfolios and a ranking of number three.

All other portfolios are up for grabs. You can watch the press conference live here.

It's the first test of what will be a big week for Luxon, who assumed the leadership last Thursday.

On Tuesday he will face Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in question time. It will be Luxon's first time squaring off against the Prime Minister as leader of the Opposition, and a huge test for his leadership.

Luxon has said he will find a job for all of the party's former leaders: that means roles not just for Bridges, but for Judith Collins and Todd Muller too.

Muller could also use the reshuffle as an opportunity to announce he will no longer be retiring at the next election. Muller has not ruled-out staying on, after being asked whether he'd consider it following the change of leadership.

All eyes will be on the front bench, and prime portfolios: health, education, foreign affairs, justice, transport and social development.

Previous National leaders have struggled to diversify their top line up. Luxon is likely to have difficulty here too. He's admitted the caucus as a whole has struggled with diversity thanks to its dismal showing at the last election.

The reshuffle will be a test of how Luxon balances the need to promote talent within his caucus, while also playing to the various factions that have developed.

Luxon assumed the leadership last week, having spent a little over a year in Parliament.

Collins was deposed from the leadership in a no-confidence vote that followed her decision to strip Bridges of his portfolios and demote him as punishment for a lewd joke.

The episode was widely seen as an attempt by Collins to save her own fragile leadership from Bridges, who was known to be mounting a coup against her.