The Government has asked for international help in funding and building the next harbour crossing and is taking soundings about building it as a public-private partnership.
Last night, the conference heard from New Zealand-American Chris Liddell, who served as White House deputy chief of staff in Donald Trump’s first term. It represented a bringing in from the cold for Liddell, who was slammed by then-National leader Judith Collins in 2021 following the capitol riot.
The Government had been making noises about building the new crossing, among other new roads, as a PPP for some time. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed the Government would be looking at a PPP model at the Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit.
Bishop said there had been “lots of debates” about whether the crossing would be a bridge or a tunnel, and the Government would finalise its preferred option in the next 18 months.
Bishop said that soon there would be a “barge in the harbour” doing geotech work sounding out the feasibility of a tunnel versus a bridge.