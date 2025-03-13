Bishop said he was “almost certain” tolling would be a part of the bridge. Market soundings suggested tolling could raise a decent portion of the cost of the bridge.

José Manuel Entrecanales, chief executive of Spanish infrastructure group, Acciona said he was “definitely” interested in being a part of the next harbour crossing.

Acciona is part of the Northern Express Group, a consortium of private firms including Morrison’s and ACC, which successfully bid to build and operate the Puhoi to Warkworth expressway, one of the last generation of PPPs.

He said he would “most likely” bid for the first stage of the Northern Expressway, from Warkworth to Te Hana if it met his requirements.

He confirmed he was looking at that project as part of a consortium. He said this was a different consortium to the other group bidding for the project, which included Australian firm Plenary and Italy’s Webuild.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon opened the conference this morning and thanked Liddell for his speech last night.

“I just want to say, how good was Chris Liddell last night? I thought he was excellent,” Luxon said.

“I just want to say mate, thank you so much for what I thought, mate, was a very thoughtful, very considered presentation,” he said

That represents something of a reversal from National’s position in the past. In 2021, when Liddell was running to head up the OECD in Paris with the support of the outgoing Trump administration, Collins said National did not support his candidacy - after earlier backing him.

“Mr Liddell’s ties to the Trump Administration cannot be overlooked here, making it difficult to see how he would be suitable to uphold the OECD’s strong commitment to democracy,” Collins said in a statement at the time.

“The rioting that took place in the US Capitol was a disgraceful attack on democracy that has rightly tarnished those who incited and enabled the violence,” she said.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.