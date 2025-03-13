Advertisement
National embraces Trump’s former deputy chief of staff as Government mulls PPP for harbour crossing

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chris Liddell was deputy chief of staff for former President Donald Trump. Photo / NZME

The Government has asked for international help in funding and building the next harbour crossing and is taking soundings about building it as a public-private partnership.

Last night, the conference heard from New Zealand-American Chris Liddell, who served as White House deputy chief of staff in Donald Trump’s first term. It represented a bringing in from the cold for Liddell, who was slammed by then-National leader Judith Collins in 2021 following the capitol riot.

The Government had been making noises about building the new crossing, among other new roads, as a PPP for some time. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed the Government would be looking at a PPP model at the Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit.

Bishop said there had been “lots of debates” about whether the crossing would be a bridge or a tunnel, and the Government would finalise its preferred option in the next 18 months.

Bishop said that soon there would be a “barge in the harbour” doing geotech work sounding out the feasibility of a tunnel versus a bridge.

Bishop said he was “almost certain” tolling would be a part of the bridge. Market soundings suggested tolling could raise a decent portion of the cost of the bridge.

José Manuel Entrecanales, chief executive of Spanish infrastructure group, Acciona said he was “definitely” interested in being a part of the next harbour crossing.

Acciona is part of the Northern Express Group, a consortium of private firms including Morrison’s and ACC, which successfully bid to build and operate the Puhoi to Warkworth expressway, one of the last generation of PPPs.

He said he would “most likely” bid for the first stage of the Northern Expressway, from Warkworth to Te Hana if it met his requirements.

He confirmed he was looking at that project as part of a consortium. He said this was a different consortium to the other group bidding for the project, which included Australian firm Plenary and Italy’s Webuild.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon opened the conference this morning and thanked Liddell for his speech last night.

“I just want to say, how good was Chris Liddell last night? I thought he was excellent,” Luxon said.

“I just want to say mate, thank you so much for what I thought, mate, was a very thoughtful, very considered presentation,” he said

That represents something of a reversal from National’s position in the past. In 2021, when Liddell was running to head up the OECD in Paris with the support of the outgoing Trump administration, Collins said National did not support his candidacy - after earlier backing him.

“Mr Liddell’s ties to the Trump Administration cannot be overlooked here, making it difficult to see how he would be suitable to uphold the OECD’s strong commitment to democracy,” Collins said in a statement at the time.

“The rioting that took place in the US Capitol was a disgraceful attack on democracy that has rightly tarnished those who incited and enabled the violence,” she said.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

