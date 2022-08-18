National dilemma: Chris Finlayson on co-governance and 'frankly hopeless' MPs

Another new book on the John Key years raises concerns about the perils of complacency in politics. By Jane Clifton.

When former Cabinet minister Christopher Finlayson recently offered to start a new National Party branch in Khandallah, there was a bit of umming and ah-ing. The man Sir John Key once warmly hailed as "my legal beagle" was eventually offered the role of party planner instead. "The message came back that I was a bit hot to handle, and would I like to be a 'functions co-ordinator'?"

The Wellington barrister beams mischievously at the memory. Having offered excoriating criticism of many National MPs after his retirement from politics, he understood the tactful counter-offer. After trying to organise a function or two, he decided there were still too many "nincompoops" in the party, and says he has since "moved on" – but not before delivering a more considered critique of where his beloved party is erring.

His memoir, Yes, Minister, is out this week. It's subtitled "An insider's account of the John Key years" and, as you would expect, there is plenty of gushing about his former boss. He has some nice things to say about other politicians, too – not all of them on the same side of the House.

Chris Finlayson outside Parliament in December 2018. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He clearly has a soft spot for rebels with a cause (former Labour MP Louisa Wall and former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Tariana Turia receive effusive praise, for example). But perhaps the reason there are fewer barbs than might be expected about his former colleagues is that they have already been published in a rather different book about National's recent past – Andrea Vance's Blue Blood, which gazumped his own version of events last month.

Identity politics

Like most memoirs, Yes, Minister still attempts to settle a few scores. Other legal beagles will lap up its lawyerly dissertations on jurisprudence. But Finlayson is also un­afraid to tackle some deeply contentious issues that still trouble many New Zealanders, such as co-governance and education.

It goes without saying that wading into deeply contentious issues never seems to have frightened the former attorney-general. The week of our interview, which preceded the Sam Uffindell revelations, a soundbite from one of his recent appearances on RNZ's The Panel is still being used on air. It's the one where he suggests the Māori name for Hamilton should be translated as "Dullsville". Any Paul Henry fans still listening to RNZ were surely delighted.

From left: Chris Finlayson, Bill English and Simon Bridges at the annual National Party caucus retreat in Tauranga on February 8, 2018. Photo / Andrew Warner

Reflecting on his own career, Finlayson's gravest charge against his colleagues is unabashedly borrowed from a diagnosis Margaret Thatcher once made, of too many politicians wanting to be judged by who they were, rather than what they'd achieved. Identity politics is, to him, nothing short of a pestilence.

This is particularly piquant, since he, of all MPs, could have knocked that one out of the park, given his own (resolutely unused) social media banners: "Lawyer, Catholic, gay, conservative, intellectual …" The only private glimpses he allows the world in his book are his love of the arts, especially classical music, and golf.

He archly reflects on how with "sharper elbows", he, too, might have featured in women's magazine puff pieces. He could have been photographed at the beach, gazing out to sea, reminiscing about his family heritage, his feelings and "his" God.

"But who gives a stuff?" The scenario makes him visibly bilious. "All that empathy stuff … Who cares? I couldn't do that. I would never subscribe to identity politics. It's just so shallow."

Though Finlayson gives many of his colleagues in the Key and English administrations generous appraisals, he also paints a picture of an almost zombified political system, which he blames on complacency.

"When times were good, you were selected as a candidate, you'd have your face on a car, and 'Joe Blogs, Working for You'; fly into Wellington and all the work would be done for you by [senior ministers]."

Political parties have increasingly tended to select careerist candidates without expecting most of them to think and act as serious legislators, Finlayson says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some MPs, he says, were not team players. "They were there, but were they working? Too many of them didn't give a stuff about the party, and had had no experience of it and no loyalty to anyone but themselves."

He was especially disgusted at the number of times MPs, including senior ministers, did not read, understand or even seem to care about the policies and laws they were enacting.

This wasn't just a National Party problem, he adds. Parties have increasingly tended to select careerist candidates without expecting most of them to think and act as serious legislators, he says.

He allows that much of the heavy lifting is done by a kitchen cabinet of the most competent MPs, and acknowledges that not every MP can be a polymath dynamo. But he maintains that most MPs are "journeymen" or "frankly hopeless" and contribute very little.

Some colleagues allege that he tried to sneak things past them, particularly when he was the minister in charge of Treaty negotiations. It was Finlayson, for example, who ensured the Whanganui River was given the status of legal personhood, and he proposed to do something similar for Mt Taranaki.

"That will have been colleagues who simply didn't read their papers," he retorts. "It was all there, I wasn't trying to hide anything. They were too lazy to read."

Or perhaps, he adds, they were simply too limited in their ability to understand. "Some of my colleagues made no attempt to understand the issues and thought making slogans was good enough."

Church and state

It's obvious in the book that former deputy leader Paula Bennett was his chief bête noire. He recalls with distaste her vow, on becoming minister of local government, to have "a bonfire of regulations".

Paula Bennett at Parliament on May 22, 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"And nothing happened. You get your headline and move on."

On the river "personification", he says: "Paula said to me, 'This doesn't play well out west where I come from. What kind of person will it be – will it be a Visa person or a Mastercard person?'"

Finlayson worries that too few MPs have actual goals – ideas they pursue to improve people's lives.

"The apotheosis of all this is Boris Johnson, who brought down three prime ministers, including himself … who wasn't necessarily in favour of Brexit, but changed his position in order to get rid of [David] Cameron, and has condemned his country, if not to penury, to years of financial struggle. I know people like the showmanship element of politics, but I despise it."

Having said that, Finlayson is not anti-populism per se. He expresses unqualified respect and admiration for both Key and English. He also puts in many good words for former Canterbury Reconstruction Minister Gerry Brownlee.

He says Brownlee laid the foundations for what is now New Zealand's most beautiful city, and the public never saw how hard he toiled over post-quake decision-making. He also notes that Brownlee refused to move out of his own severely damaged house, in solidarity with his constituents.

"He was personally traumatised by the deaths … To call him a bulldozer was quite ridiculous. All the feelings in the world weren't going to get that city rebuilt."

Gerry Brownlee in October 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Political trainspotters will have fun working out which significant players in the Beehive pointedly do not get a mention, or are hurriedly glossed over. "I generally took the view that if I couldn't say something nice, I said nothing. But there were … exceptions."

He is unsparing, however, in his critiques of his other tribes: the Catholic Church and the legal fraternity. Of the former, he never speaks personally, but only as it impinges on politics. He finds it cringeworthy when other politicians discuss their faith publicly and advised one new MP, whom he doesn't name, "not to talk about Jesus" in his maiden speech. "He did." Sigh. "It's not New Zealand, is it? I just think it jars in this country. Often it doesn't seem authentic."

He notes Labour MPs Damien O'Connor and Greg O'Connor were Marist-educated, like himself. "We've ended up in different parties, and that's good."

Finlayson has vigorously chided church leaders who try to intervene in politics. He was appalled when the Archbishop of Wellington, Cardinal John Dew, invited him to a picnic on Parliament's lawn to demonstrate through the sharing of food that "collectively we have sufficient resources to ensure all New Zealanders a moderate standard of living".

Finlayson declined in writing, saying the picnic was almost as "gimmicky" as the antics of the Anglican leadership, and deploring Catholic teaching being used "as a cover for extreme left-wing redistributionist views". He also quoted the cardinal a Thatcher Bible favourite: St Paul's warning that people who didn't provide for their own families were disowning their faith.

Key later said he'd had complaints from some bishops that Finlayson had been rude to them. "I didn't think I'd been rude; rather, I was attempting to tell them how to do their jobs."

Treaty champion

Now back practising law, this time as a Queen's Counsel, Finlayson deplores the glacial pace of the legal system. The best most people can hope for, if they believe they've been wronged, is the Disputes Tribunal, he says.

His book rejoices in the judicial lions of his earlier career, who would hear a case and frequently give a judgment right away. "Mercantilisation" of the profession has incentivised everyone, from the bench downward, to draw things out as long as possible, he says. "We once had a very good system. We seem to have lost it."

Nelson Rangi, left, with Minister Chris Finlayson at the signing of the Treaty settlement between the Crown and Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua in Dannevirke on May 7, 2016. Photo / Christine McKay

While he gives many plaudits to past opponents, notably Andrew Little, Annette King and Helen Clark, he worries the present government is losing valuable purchase on public tolerance for Māori advancement. Too much confusion has been left to simmer, readily exploited by mischievous elements to needlessly scare people.

"Co-governance is not the same as co-government," he says. "The government needs to get out and explain that. The creation of a Māori health authority, for instance, is an initiative to see if we can address some long-standing health problems within the Māori community. And if you address those matters successfully, who benefits? Everybody! The whole economy benefits."

He says the He Puapua report on co-governance "could on the face of it scare the living daylights out of people, but what was it? A think piece by an academic. So what?"

One of his proudest achievements – though it has yet to be introduced to Parliament – was proposed legislation tackling the eternally tricky issue of Māori land reform. He was frequently told it couldn't be done, but the scale of the injustice and wastage spurred him on.

One egregious impediment was Māori property being effectively landlocked, with surrounding landholders refusing owners reasonable access, often for no reason other than seeming bloody-mindedness. He undertook what may have been unprecedented consultations on the reform – "there were three exposure drafts!" – only to have the Ardern government shelve it.

Rod Emmerson's cartoon for May 13, 2022.

His customary acerbity vanishes on this topic. He seems genuinely mystified and disappointed. Land that can't presently be used could be worth billions to the Māori economy, he says. "The legislation was designed to turn the Māori Land Court into a 21st-century institution, and … to stop a property being blocked by a small number of people. It would enable decisions to be made by a majority of engaged owners."

At the very least, Finlayson will be remembered as the all-time Treaty of Waitangi settlement champion, concluding 70-odd deals with iwi. For someone who came to politics with a reputation for being prickly – and, some allege, even misanthropic – that's an immense history of hui and testament to a temperament capable of marathon socialising and listening.

Finlayson seems unsure whether to be proud of, or miffed by, his "doesn't suffer fools" reputation. "I'm quite a jolly sort of a soul, but I suppose I traded on [the prickly reputation] a bit."

An early 10-page grammar memo to his staff – no Oxford commas, no jargon such as "heads up", and woe betide the splitter of an infinitive – didn't exactly help. Over time, however, he displayed, publicly and privately, a warmth and wit to leaven the waspishness, accruing admirers on all sides of the House.

He remains a sought-after commentator on public affairs.

But it would be a brave and foolish inquiry that sought anything more personal than his golf handicap, and that makes him an especial rarity among ex-politicians.