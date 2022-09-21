Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

Mike Hosking: Living in a fool's pavlova paradise

Mike Hosking
By
5 mins to read
There is enough evidence that we are currently living in a fool's paradise, says Mike Hosking. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

The Taxpayers Union poll last week along with the Talbot poll continued to paint the picture we have seen pretty much all year.

Since the last election, the Labour party has crashed while National

