Marama Davidson speaks after Opposition demands apology for ‘white cis men’ comment

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson fronts the media after her ‘white cis men’ comment. Video / Mark Mitchell

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson won’t be apologising publicly for her recent comments on violence caused by “white cis men”, despite calls from Opposition parties for her to do so.

Davidson spoke to reporters for the first time since her comments on Saturday that she knows “what causes violence in this world and it’s white cis-men”.

She had made the statement to a person representing what she considered a “far-right and conspiracy theory website” soon after the party co-leader had been struck by a motorcycle following her attendance at an Auckland counter-protest to British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

Yesterday, Davidson walked back part of her comments, saying the motorcycle accident meant she was “not as clear in my comments... as I should have been”, indicating her intention was to say it was not trans-people who were causing violence but cis-men in general.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today said Davidson had apologised to him this morning.

“She’d already issued a correcting statement on that yesterday,” Hipkins said.

“As I indicated, given the circumstances, I think people make mistakes in those circumstances.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was questioned in the House about her comments. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Davidson today was confident she had clarified her initial comments and didn’t appear to think a further apology was necessary.

“I have clarified what I intended to say and particularly affirm and acknowledge victims and survivors who may not have seen themselves in my comments,” she said.

“In my public statement, I remind us that there is some misinformation about who is a risk to women and particularly the aim at trans-people which is simply not true.”

Davidson said after the counter-protest and the motorcycle accident, she was still in an emotionally charged state, which led to her being less careful with her wording.

“I acknowledge that I should have been clearer in my words. I understand the importance of language in my work and this is how much focus I normally take in the language I use, which is why I have clarified it.”

National leader Christopher Luxon today called for Davidson to apologise publicly.

“I think the bottom line is her comments were an incredibly harmful generalisation of an entire group of people, they were wrong, they were offensive,” Luxon said.

“What I haven’t heard from her or Chris Hipkins yesterday is an apology and I think they should do that.”

In the House today, National’s Louise Upston and Act’s Karen Chhour repeatedly questioned Davidson on whether she would apologise, to which the Greens co-leader simply stated, “No”, before outlining her intention to clarify her comments on Saturday and how men were generally the biggest threat to women and children in the home.

Hipkins earlier today described Davidson’s accident involving the motorcycle as a “horrific experience” that she was still recovering from.

“I think she’s holding up okay, I think the physical pain as a result of the bruising has started, which she indicated she didn’t feel initially because I guess when the adrenaline’s pumping, you don’t necessarily feel that.

“I hope that if she needs to, she takes a bit of time to recuperate.”

Davidson said she was recovering and her condition was good enough for her to continue working.