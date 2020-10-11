Local Focus: Which party can lead us out of the doldrums? Rangitīkei candidates state their case

Local Focus asks Rangitīkei candidates what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of the Covid-induced recession.

Green candidate Ali Hale Tilley talked about the Green Party's existing partnership with Labour, and a new economic model.

"Let's not just look at short-term fiscal gains, let's look at long-term environmental and ecological recovery."

MP and National Party candidate Ian McKelvie pointed to his leader as an example of his party's credibility.

"Our leader Judith Collins has great credibility in the business community," he said. "We've got some very solid experience from a business perspective in our caucus which is unusual in Parliament."

Labour candidate Soraya Peke-Mason said the Labour Party are well under way in leading the country out of the recession.

"We are working on our five-point plan," she said. "The really big one is positioning ourselves on the global market."

Also standing in the Rangitīkei electorate:

• Reuben Leung Wai for the New Conservatives

• Ricky Cribb for Advance NZ

• Neil Wilson for Act

• Antony Woollams for NZ First

