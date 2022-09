Te Tai Hauāuru candidates answer the important questions. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Te Tai Hauāuru candidates answer the important questions. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Te Tai Hauāuru candidates give their answers to the important local questions this election.

Jack McDonald for the Greens and Adrian Rurawhe for Labour answer the question (Howie Tamati from the Māori Party was unavailable):

What's the worst thing you've ever done?

See also: Te Tai Hauāuru candidates general knowledge quiz

Made with funding from