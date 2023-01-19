PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Ask your question in the comments section below - you’ll need to be signed in to your Herald Premium account first. Claire will be online from about midday to 1pm - she’ll answer as many questions as she can get to in that time. Please follow our very reasonable House Rules.

So much for a gentle start to election year. We’ve barely taken down the tinsel and PM Jacinda Ardern has catapulted us into the political hot zone by announcing her resignation.

Here’s what we know so far: Ardern will stand down on February 7, but stay on as MP of Mt Albert until April to avoid the need for a byelection. She said she’s leaving because she hasn’t got “enough left in the tank”. Labour will vote for a new leader on Sunday. Deputy PM Grant Robertson says he doesn’t want the job.

Here’s what we don’t know: what exactly does “not enough left in the tank” mean? Can Robertson be persuaded to change his mind? Did anybody apart from Ardern’s close circle have any idea this was about to happen?

Those are just my top three. You probably have questions too, which is why we asked Herald political editor Claire Trevett to swing by for a lunchtime Q&A.

Ask your question in the comments section below - you’ll need to be signed in to your Herald Premium account first. Claire will be online from about midday to 1pm - she’ll answer as many questions as she can get to in that time. Please follow our very reasonable House Rules.







