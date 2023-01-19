Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Live Q&A: Jacinda Ardern quits as Prime Minister - political editor Claire Trevett answers your questions

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

  • Ask your question in the comments section below - you’ll need to be signed in to your Herald Premium account first. Claire will be online from about midday to 1pm - she’ll answer as many questions as she can get to in that time. Please follow our very reasonable House Rules.

So much for a gentle start to election year. We’ve barely taken down the tinsel and PM Jacinda Ardern has catapulted us into the political hot zone by announcing her resignation.

Here’s what we know

Latest from Politics