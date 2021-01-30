Live: Ministry of Health update on Covid-19 cases

A rendering of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo / 123rf

The Ministry of Health is set to send its update on Covid-19 in New Zealand and whether there have been any new cases.

There is no press conference today and the ministry will instead send its update about 1pm.

Yesterday there were no new cases in the community, meaning there have so far been just three cases in the community linked to the Pullman Hotel.

There was one new case in managed isolation detected in a returnee from the United States who tested positive on their day zero test.

Health officials were still chasing down 17 guests from the Pullman Hotel who either haven't had a test or were waiting for results.

And the protocol changes at the Pullman Hotel yesterday took effect, including:

• After having have had their 11/12-day test, they will be required to stay in their rooms until they get a negative test result and are advised they can depart the facility.

• Returnees departing the Pullman will be required to have a day 5 post-departure test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned.

• If they become symptomatic following their departure from the Pullman they need to self-isolate and get a test.

• Returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day 5 test.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday gave the greenlight to holidaymakers who were preparing to leave for anniversary weekend getaways.

"There is no reason why people's travel plans should change," he said.

So far all three positive cases in the community - a 56-year-old Northland woman and an Orewa man in his 40s and his preschooler daughter - have been scientifically linked with a fellow returnee staying in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman hotel.

But no further positive cases have been found, as of yesterday, despite thousands of people lining up for tests. This has given officials hope that community transmission has been avoided.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Friday that a managed isolation worker was caught in a guest's bedroom after he had slipped hand-written notes into the guest's groceries and written his number on a face-mask.

The worker at the Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland then delivered a bottle of wine to her room.

After the staffer didn't promptly return from the delivery, the hotel's security manager went to the woman's room to follow up and interrupted the forbidden rendezvous.

The man was in the hotel room for about 20 minutes.