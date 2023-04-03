Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Parliament ahead of final speech

Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament for the final time as PM. Video / NZ Herald

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Parliament today ahead of her valedictory speech tomorrow.

Her Labour colleagues are set to give her a final farewell at the party’s caucus meeting this morning.

Ardern’s successor, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, said yesterday he thought Ardern led the country “exceptionally well” through complicated challenges and New Zealand was better off for her leadership.

He hoped she would leave with her head held high.

On the vitriol directed towards Ardern, Hipkins said he hoped people would leave her alone after she left Parliament. He hoped those on the fringes who did not respect her “would back off”.

Then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana Pa Marae earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins said it was a tough job and we should accept it was tougher for Jacinda as a young woman. She was subjected to a much greater degree of vitriol than male politicians.

Internationally people like Hillary Clinton had been subjected to this for decades and it was disappointing to see it come here over the past 18 months, he said.

Ardern will give her valedictory speech in the House tomorrow afternoon.

The speech, formally known as a valedictory statement, gives retiring or resigning MPs a chance to reflect on what they’ve achieved during their time in Parliament, put on record issues of importance to them, reflect on the state and direction of the country, and thank or pay tribute to family, friends, staff, colleagues, even their political opponents.

In January, hundreds of Kiwis lined the pavements of Parliament to catch one last glimpse of Ardern as she made her final public appearance as Prime Minister.

Colleagues farewelled her with gratitude, many visibly emotional. “I can’t actually see where the car is,” said Ardern as she moved through the crowd, most of them staff who’d worked with her.

Jacinda Ardern waves to the crowd one last time in January as Prime Minister of New Zealand. Photo / NZ Labour Party

Former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was by her side as she made her way into a Crown limousine bound for Government House where she formally resigned.

She received applause with many yelling “thank you, Prime Minister”.

Some supporters were tearful as they hugged Ardern, who was wearing the same dress she wore when Winston Peters announced her as Prime Minister in 2017.