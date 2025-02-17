Advertisement
Listen live: Prime Minister talks tourism growth with Mike Hosking after $30m investment

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The government is investing $30m to support conservation tourism. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking from 7.35am this morning following two major tourism announcements in two days.

These included $30 million to boost biodiversity in tourism-rich areas and a new campaign targeting Australian holidaymakers.

The announcements were the latest part of the Government’s economic growth push, which has recently focused on immigration and tourism changes.

It was revealed yesterday that the Government would invest $30m from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) to fund more than a dozen projects intended to boost biodiversity and tourism.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said about 50% of visitors cite natural landscapes and the environment as their primary reason for travelling to New Zealand, while 50% of international tourists visit national parks.

Potaka said $11m would help manage pressures on the country’s most popular visitor sites and an additional $19m would be put into protecting biodiversity by reducing the spread of predators and invasive plant species.

On Sunday, Luxon and Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced a new tourism campaign aimed at attracting Australian holidaymakers to New Zealand. It has the tagline: “Everyone must go”.

Last year, the Government went against officials in deciding to hike the IVL by nearly 200% to $100. Officials recommended increasing it from its then-rate of $35 to $70.

Officials said increasing the charge by too much risked turning visitors off from visiting New Zealand – and even potentially negatively affecting our relationship with other countries. Similar concerns were relayed by the tourism industry.

