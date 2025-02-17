The government is investing $30m to support conservation tourism. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking from 7.35am this morning following two major tourism announcements in two days.

These included $30 million to boost biodiversity in tourism-rich areas and a new campaign targeting Australian holidaymakers.

The announcements were the latest part of the Government’s economic growth push, which has recently focused on immigration and tourism changes.

It was revealed yesterday that the Government would invest $30m from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) to fund more than a dozen projects intended to boost biodiversity and tourism.