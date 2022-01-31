Christopher Luxon and Judith Collins talking at National's caucus retreat. Photo / George Heard.

Former National leader Judith Collins attempted to dampen fears she might become a source of instability in caucus, saying she thinks of herself as "the ultimate team player".

Collins was speaking at the National Party's caucus in Queenstown, making her first public remarks since she took a summer break after being deposed as leader and reshuffled to near the bottom of the shadow Cabinet last year.

Collins said she completely backed the new leadership team.

"I am very supportive of Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis - I have to say I'm pretty much the ultimate team player," Collins said.

When asked whether she could serve in a team with arch-rival Simon Bridges, who now outranks Collins, she replied, "look, everything has moved into, you know - everything that has passed, has passed, and we're moving into the future".

"Frankly, I think it's wonderful to be a Member of Parliament and to be able to do the job I do," she said, "I'm moving on."

When asked how she was turning the page on the past, Collins said she was "focused on the things that matter".

"To me, I'm always very aware that the leader in any party in opposition is a very tough job. I'm just delighted to be working so well and so positively with people in the caucus".

She said she was enjoying her new science, technology and innovation portfolio - as well as spending more time in Papakura, her electorate.

"Of course my electorate in Papakura gets to see me a lot more now," Collins said.

"If anyone would like to go online and sign my petition to get the rebuild of Papakura High School I would be delighted if they would do that.

"I've been, even during the break, meeting with people, particularly in the science, technology, and innovation sectors, and I've got a whole lot of meetings set up for February," she said.

Collins had a somewhat staged conversation with Luxon during the tea break at the National party's caucus retreat. Collins and Bridges were not seen talking together, in the public parts of the retreat.