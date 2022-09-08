Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Jane Clifton: Memo to Labour - unpopular policies don't win elections

By Jane Clifton
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Jed Bradley

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

The Government has been slow to realise that severely unpopular policies threaten its chances of re-election. By Jane Clifton.

This isn't quite how Aesop put it in one of his famous fables, but be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.