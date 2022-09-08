Jane Clifton: Memo to Labour - unpopular policies don't win elections

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

The Government has been slow to realise that severely unpopular policies threaten its chances of re-election. By Jane Clifton.

This isn't quite how Aesop put it in one of his famous fables, but be careful what you wish for, because if you ever get it, chances are you'll have forgotten you ever wanted it and it'll be a major pain in the behind.

After years of everyone bewailing the housing shortage, the Government's mighty turbocharger of rapid home building, the Urban Development Act (UDA), has finally lumbered into action. Well, "action" in so much that it has finally found its first housing-acceleration project after two years in existence, and may preside over its first sod turning in another couple of years, all things being equal. That this timeframe seems no improvement on the glacial pace of housing preceding the UDA is only one of the embarrassments to result.

By the time those 6000 "fast-tracked" houses are built, near Porirua north of Wellington, New Zealand will almost certainly be in housing surplus. Many economists say we're already there.

What this proves, if little else, is that nothing can hurry our resource-consent bureaucracy - not even another bureaucracy superimposed over the top of it, with sweeping powers to overrule it. UDA implementer Kāinga Ora has been given a slew of "collaborative" criteria that are so extensive it has taken two years to find a development it can agree to. It turned down one in south Auckland because it "couldn't add value" to what developers and local stakeholders were already doing.

By the time 6000 "fast-tracked" houses are built near Porirua north of Wellington, New Zealand will almost certainly be in housing surplus. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As far as voters knew, the whole point was to add value by speeding things up, chiefly by napalming local red tape. The updated narrative is that the UDA's job is to "streamline". Apparently, this doesn't necessarily mean making developments happen faster. It has even been suggested it would be quicker to take a project straight to the Environment Court than go through the UDA's development process.

Never mind Aesop, this is Lewis Carroll territory. Such post-facto semantics were also employed when Wellington's "smart" motorway proved not to shave much, if anything, off commuter times, so was rebranded as a means to make transport times "more reliable" rather than faster.

In this context, apparently, reliable doesn't mean no more snarl-ups, or that when it says "60" on the overhead gantries, it's necessarily possible to travel at that speed. "Reliable" means drivers can depend on things to be as unpredictable as before, only with merely aspirational overhead instructions to give them something else to fume over.

Choke on this

Newer in the realm of perversity comes a proposal to allow councils to, among other things, close school streets to private vehicles during drop-off and pick-up periods. Anyone travelling through Auckland during school holidays can attest how much freer traffic flows become. And drop-off/pick-up traffic confusion is undeniably dangerous, not least to children.

But the proposal seems likely to add another variety of road rage for already-harried parents.

Traffic bans at school gates would "not necessarily" restrict parents' options, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Michael Craig

At first glance, this suggestion in the Government's new Reshaping Streets consultation document seems likely merely to create concentric new rings of catch-and-release chaos as parents choose other streets, creating new traffic chokepoints. But here's the devilish cunning: at that point, councils would be allowed to immediately ban cars from these newly adopted drop-off streets as well, and indeed any subsequent new chokepoints. Eventually, it is envisaged, parents will succumb to the war of attrition and put the kiddiwinks on buses or scooters.

With the wondrous lack of guile that enabled him to give the no-car Auckland harbour crossing the green light, until political grown-ups intervened, Transport Minister Michael Wood says traffic bans at school gates would "not necessarily" restrict parents' options.

He could technically be correct, in that it would give them an ever-changing menu of options, until the nearest they could drop their kids off for school in Auckland, say, would be Hamilton.

But it would almost certainly give many parents, and other drivers, a very strong incentive not to vote Labour. Imagine the chagrin of those wealthy parents, who've been able to take advantage of the "ute tax" incentives to buy an electric vehicle to ferry the kids about, when even they are barred from the school run.

The proposal is part of a toolkit for councils to use against all cars, green and smokey alike, including more liberal use of bollards, fewer carparks and more cycle lanes. The key difference from the status quo is they could impose these things without the burden of extensive notice and consultation. Realistically, this wouldn't mean more bollards, cycleways and no-car zones than councils already intend, simply that they'd be able to impose them more quickly, brooking no tiresome arguments from those adversely affected.

Tax backtrack

However, there's evidence memory is stirring within the Beehive about the connection between severely unpopular policies and getting re-elected.

After just a day's bad press, the Government reversed its decision to put GST on all KiwiSaver fund fees.

"It seemed not to have occurred to Revenue Minister David Parker that [putting GST on all KiwiSaver fund fees] would upset people." Photo / Mark Mitchell

This was slipped into a big tax mop-up bill and only announced to fund managers. But word quickly spread that it would lop tens of thousands of dollars off savers' retirement sums.

Peculiarly, it seemed not to have occurred to Revenue Minister David Parker that this would upset people. He was just fixing an anomaly, as GST on financial services remains a grey area and some funds have been paying it and others not.

After a couple of news cycles, the idea of a savings tax during a cost-of-living crisis suddenly lost its appeal.

Penalising people who've done nothing wrong is lousy politics, and when they're saving for old age - self-restraint the authorities have been nagging people towards since the year dot - the extra $225 million in annual GST revenue looked like a distinctly false economy.

As the Opposition rightly intuited, even unaffected savers would resent others' superannuation being heavily discounted for the sake of administrative elegance.

In an uncanny satire of destiny, this came the same week as Auditor-General John Ryan chided the Government for the needlessly inelegant administration of the cost of living payment. It has paid tens of thousands of people who were ineligible, including foreigners who had previously worked in New Zealand, and some even further afield, having left this mortal coil. To hike taxes on retirement savings at the same time as paying a cost of not living bonus would have been a dubious world first.