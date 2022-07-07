Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Jane Clifton: Christopher Luxon was wrong to muzzle Simon O'Connor over abortion stance

6 minutes to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Jane Clifton

OPINION:

National leader Christopher Luxon's decision to muzzle MP Simon O'Connor was a poor one, even if the latter's views are unpopular. By Jane Clifton

There was a time, in the Ancient Greek city state

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.