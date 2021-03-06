Jami-Lee Ross behind company hawking anti-5G supplement

Jami-Lee Ross. Photo / Michael Craig

By RNZ

Politician Jami-Lee Ross is behind a company reportedly planning to sell a supplement that claims to protect users from 5G radiation.

Stuff journalist Charlie Mitchell reported Ross had founded a company promoting a nutritional supplement called Praesidium, touted as "the natural solution to electromagnetic radiation".

Records from the Companies Office showed Ross as the director of a company called Praesidium Life, along with an Auckland naturopath, Michael Kelly. Ross founded the Advance NZ party in 2020, of which Kelly is also chairman.

During the election campaign last year, the former National Party MP joined forces with Billy Te Kahika, who promoted conspiracy theories and misinformation about Covid-19, vaccines and 5G.

Jami-Lee Ross did not respond to requests for comment from RNZ.

- RNZ