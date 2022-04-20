Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor in Tokyo after landing late last night. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cleared the first hurdle on the Japan leg of her overseas trip, arriving in Tokyo last night and testing negative for Covid-19.

Japan continues to have strict Covid-19 rules, and Ardern needed a negative PCR pre-departure test as well as a negative PCR on-arrival test.

She was greeted at Haneda Airport by Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shingo Miyake, Japanese Ambassador to New Zealand Koichi Ito, and senior officials from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

While in Singapore, three of the 50-strong delegation tested positive for Covid-19, meaning they weren't allowed into Japan, even though their infections were thought to be historical.

Her partner Clarke Gayford also didn't fly to Japan as he was only joining the delegation for the Singapore leg.

All of the delegation that flew to Japan last night have tested negative, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister's office confirmed this morning.

Ardern's first stop in Tokyo is a promotional event for Zespri.

Later tonight she will have her first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where the presence of China in the Pacific will be high on the agenda.

Ardern is yet to speak to Kishida, who became Japanese Prime Minister just over six months ago.

Japan supports a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on the peace and stabiity in the region, economic prosperity, and promoting the rule of law and the freedom of navigation.

Responding to questions yesterday about China and the Solomons security pact, Ardern repeated her concerns about the possible militarisation of the Pacific region

She had not raised it directly with China's President Xi Jinping, but it had been raised consistently at the officials' level.

"There are some leaders you simply don't drop a Whatsapp to. I would consider President Xi and President Biden to be among those."

Ardern called on the Solomon Islands to rely on the partners it has always had for security, saying New Zealand and other countries were ready and able to meet those security needs.

"There is no need for this agreement they have signed."

Ardern denied New Zealand and other countries had dropped the ball and China was simply filling a vacuum.

She said the agreement allowed China to provide security for its own citizens in the Solomons after recent upheavals - but New Zealand and Australian forces had been there to provide that security for all the people there.

The Solomon Islands "absolutely" was in its own sovereign rights to make such a decision - but she pointed to the Biketawa Agreement for countries to work together on security issues.

This agreement had been forged without the other Pacific countries being able to work together on it.