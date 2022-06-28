Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Spanish President Pedro Sánchez in Madrid on Tuesday. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

As many as 2000 young Spaniards will be able to travel and work in New Zealand for up to two years under an expanded working holiday scheme announced today, along with more visas for New Zealanders who want to live and work in Spain.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deal with Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, who she met in Madrid on Tuesday night, New Zealand time.

The same number of young New Zealanders will also be able to live and work in Spain for two years under the scheme.

Currently just 200 people from each country can make use of the scheme. The working holiday scheme is often cited as a way of relieving labour shortages.

Ardern said she was "delighted" to announce the boost to the programme.

"These schemes create opportunities for young New Zealanders to develop their skills and work experience while travelling and living in Spain," Ardern said.

She said the scheme demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

Ardern used the meeting to push Sánchez on supporting a "high-quality" trade deal between the European Union and New Zealand.

The two leaders agreed that such a deal would create opportunities for New Zealand and Spanish businesses in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

"It would allow us to showcase sustainability and climate in a trade agreement - an issue the EU cares deeply about," Ardern said.

Ardern and Sánchez also announced a "Global Values Partnership" which recognises the shared values of New Zealand and Spain. Spain and New Zealand will seek to coordinate efforts to address global challenges using "values-based foreign policy", and seek to bolster the United Nations as the central organ of international diplomacy.

The pair said the United Nations could be adapted to undertake the fundamental transformations of our time and to better prepare societies for the future.

The United Nations has come under fire for the fact its institutions, particularly the powerful security council, are so deadlocked they cannot adequately respond to crises like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ardern and Sánchez condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, singling out President Vladimir Putin for particular condemnation, saying the invasion was "illegal and unprovoked".

They said they would consider further measures to bolster diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

A surprise outcome of the meeting was both countries adopting an Action Plan on seabird conservation to strengthen efforts to protect seabirds.