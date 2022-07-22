Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says social issues way to more power, ahead of online AGM today

5 minutes to read
Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says increasing support for its advocacy on social issues is key to gaining more power at the next election.

Internal polling provided to the Herald shows since the 2020 election,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.