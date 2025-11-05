Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government’s Crown board fee changes could cost $11 million, with average member seeing pay hike of $24,000

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Some ministries warned it may impact the delivery of services. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government’s decision to hike the fees Crown board members can be paid could cost around $11 million, according to modelling by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Advice to the Government, seen by the Herald, also showed there would be an average pay hike of roughly $24,000 per general governance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save