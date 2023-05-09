Gavin Clifford (left), Richard Moore, Tony Scott, Terry Ferguson, and Bryan Keightley relish in the All Blacks' victory from the Cornerstone Pub.

Gavin Clifford (left), Richard Moore, Tony Scott, Terry Ferguson, and Bryan Keightley relish in the All Blacks' victory from the Cornerstone Pub.

Bars, pubs and licensed clubs will be able to stay open and televise this year’s men’s Rugby World Cup matches with the Government again committing to temporarily changing the law.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan confirmed to the Herald that a bill could be introduced to Parliament in June to amend the Sale And Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 that will allow venues to open without needing to go through the current special licensing process.

Similar amendments were made for the 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

It comes as the Ministry of Justice continues work to find a permanent solution, with several being considered ahead of the tournament starting in September in France, but it was decided none could be implemented in time.

When Allan signalled in March the law could be changed again for this year’s tournament, Auckland’s Paddington sports pub owner Mike Jennings urged the Government to make a decision swiftly, given the impact current labour shortages would have on venues’ ability to staff through the day and night.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan is hopeful the amendment will make the tournament more enjoyable for fans and business owners. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Now, Jennings told the Herald the amendment was a “good result” for the hospitality sector.

“I’m extremely pleased that the people [in the Government] have seen that we needed to know quickly and we can get on make plans now,” he said.

In addition to every All Blacks game and finals, Jennings expected he would open for games featuring tournament contenders such as England, Australia and Ireland.

One difference between this amendment and previous ones included improving the process by which police could be informed what establishments were open for what games and therefore allow police to distribute staff effectively.

Jennings understood why the change might be necessary and said police and members of the hospitality sector worked well together.

Justice ministry officials were currently developing a permanent option for future tournaments. Jennings hoped it would provide business owners much-needed certainty.

“You just want to see that there’s a set of criteria that points to what tournaments and sports are significant enough for these laws to kick in.”

Richie McCaw with the Webb Ellis Trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final in 2015. Photo / Photosport

Allan said any permanent solution would need to consider the impact on other sporting and cultural events, and ensure community participation was central to the process.

“Therefore I don’t think permanent legislative changes to the licensing regime should be considered hastily, or in isolation, and proposals should be subject to a comprehensive consultation process,” she said.

“I’ve directed my officials to continue work on permanent legislative options as part of wider alcohol reform in 2024.”

Regarding this year’s tournament, Allan was glad to again introduce the amendment that would benefit both business owners and rugby fans.

“It’s important to the Government to ensure that Kiwis can enjoy matches in a safe environment, while also supporting the hospitality sector.

“The amendments will provide the flexibility and certainty the hospitality sector needs to plan for this busy time.”