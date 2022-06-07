National Party leader Christopher Luxon reveals how the National Party would tackle the surge in gang crime. Video / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon reveals how the National Party would tackle the surge in gang crime. Video / Mark Mitchell

New measures for authorities to seize organised crime syndicate assets are being explored.

After a spate of allegedly gang-related shootings, reported surge in gang membership and influx of 501 deportees, politicians are eager to voice anti-crime policies.

"The way that organised crime operates is changing and we have to change with it," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government expected to unveil new measures targeting organised crime assets soon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said the Government was looking at steps around asset seizures but the matter was complex and took time.

"We're not quite ready but what it's an indication of is that we're constantly scanning our horizon," Ardern said.

"But we should be in a position to talk about the outcome of that fairly soon."

Christopher Luxon said firearm prohibition orders should have warrantless search powers so police could go after illegal guns. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In January, the Herald revealed the Government planned a law change to let police target organised crime figures who distanced themselves from criminal activity but allegedly still reaped the financial benefits.

Police have seized more than a billion dollars in alleged criminal assets including cars, property and cash since the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act was passed in 2009.

Police Minister Poto Williams said Australia had better gun laws, compared with lax rules in New Zealand.

On other possible anti-gang measures, Williams said: "Whatever we come up with will be based on evidence."

She said it was important to get new laws right, rather than rushing and creating laws that would be too broad.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said violent crime was increasingly problematic and new strategies to combat gangs had to be explored.

"What we're seeing now is an intensity and an aggression in criminality that we haven't seen before."

He added: "We really want to see firearm prohibition orders that have warrantless search powers so that police can go after illegal guns."

Police already had the National Organised Crime Group, and the Government had the multi-agency Gang Intelligence Centre, but Luxon said no dedicated gang unit existed.

He said a ban on gang gatherings could be explored but the party wanted to see evidence of whether such measures were effective.

Act's justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee said her criminal proceeds bill would have helped police crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Our communities aren't safe anymore and there needs to be real change to how we tackle gangs," Act Party justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee said.

"The Prime Minister says she wants to tackle gang crime by allowing police to seize their assets when they're caught with guns, so why didn't she support my bill that would have achieved exactly that three weeks ago?"

McKee said under her bill, the threshold to seize assets would have been triggered if a gang member was found with an illegally held firearm.