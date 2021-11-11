France puts brakes on NZ-EU trade agreement until next year

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to delay trade talks with New Zealand. Photo / Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP

France has persuaded the European Union to slow trade negotiations with New Zealand until after its presidential election in April next year.

The FT reports this has angered "other member states" which want the deals to be concluded.

Trade talks are currently under way between New Zealand and Chile.

The news will come as a blow to New Zealand, which has been trying to overcome trade concerns in Europe.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had hoped to soothe those concerns with a trip to Europe this month, but that trip has now been delayed until next year.

Trade deals between the European Union and other nations are conducted mainly by the European Commission, a body of the EU.

France opposed trade talks with the European Commission, which agreed to postpone signing the agreements until April.

The Financial TImes reports French President Emmanuel Macron was concerned imports of lamb from New Zealand could "mobilise farmers and groups opposed to globalisation as he campaigns for re-election".

The French have also asked to delay talks with Australia, following the AUKUS defence deal controversy.

Trade agreements are politically controversial in France. They are likely to be particularly controversial next year when Macron faces a likely run-off against the far right National Rally (formerly the National Front).

