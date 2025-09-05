Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Former National MP Harete Hipango is now a member of New Zealand First.

Hipango is attending the party’s conference in Palmerston North this weekend, which leader Winston Peters is set to open about 9am with a speech.

The Herald has approached Hipango for comment.

Hipango entered Parliament in 2017 after winning the Whanganui seat. She wasn’t able to retain the seat in 2020 but returned as a list MP when National’s Nick Smith resigned in 2021.

In 2023, Hipango ran unsuccessfully as National’s first candidate in a Māori electorate - Te Tai Hauāuru - since the party last contested the seats in 2002.