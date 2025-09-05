In 2022, Hipango was told off by National leader Christopher Luxon for attending a Voices For Freedom anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protest in Whanganui before posting messages of support on social media.
Hipango, then-National’s spokeswoman for Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora and Māori Development, later removed the social media post.
Luxon said he had spoken with Hipango and conveyed how Voices For Freedom’s views didn’t align with the National Party’s.
Later in January of that year, Hipango was caught out instructing a staffer to edit her Wikipedia page by removing controversies from her biography.
Hipango will be one of about 280 party members gathered for NZ First’s conference, held over two days in Palmerston North.
Party leader Winston Peters will open the conference with a speech about 9am. The party will enter private session for its AGM before opening up to media for remit discussions and guest speakers.
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.