Former National MP Harete Hipango joins NZ First

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Te Pati Maori and NZ First Annual Conference.

Former National MP Harete Hipango is now a member of New Zealand First.

Hipango is attending the party’s conference in Palmerston North this weekend, which leader Winston Peters is set to open about 9am with a speech.

The Herald has approached Hipango for comment.

Hipango entered Parliament

