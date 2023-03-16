Former National leader Todd Muller forgoes political dream in decision to resign

Former National leader Todd Muller is retiring from politics. Video / NZ Herald

As a young man in his 20s, Todd Muller dreamed of one day becoming a member of the Government’s kitchen cabinet, advising the country’s leader on how to shape the future of New Zealand.

Now, Muller has decided to abandon that aspiration as he retires after nine rollercoaster years as an MP for Bay of Plenty and brief leader of the National Party.

Muller, 54, arrived in Parliament in 2014 and spent 53 days as the party’s leader, having spearheaded a coup against former leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges in 2020.

A mental health breakdown forced him out of the role, throwing the party into turmoil just months before the general election. He was later demoted under Judith Collins’ leadership from party rank eight to 19.

Todd Muller, flanked by Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams (left), spent 53 days as National Party leader, having spearheaded a coup against former leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges in 2020. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Speaking to the Herald after announcing his retirement this morning, Muller accepted things hadn’t gone as planned but wasn’t concerned with examining events of the past.

“Of course, I have regrets around what happened in terms of my breakdown that occurred after it, but I’m not one for looking back,” he said.

“You did it, you own it, it didn’t work, I never predicted that that would be the impact to me mentally that it was.”

He didn’t speak ill of Bridges, who he’d rolled to attain National’s leadership. While the relationship between the pair had “had its moments in a political context”, Muller commended Bridges’ contribution to the party and now to Auckland as chief executive of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

“Bizarrely we got on quite well, we never shared many beers together ... you have people that you work effectively with that don’t end up being close mates.”

He wouldn’t give a view on whether it was wise for former party leaders to remain in the party, but did point to Collins’ work in the agriculture technology sector and also mentioned Labour’s Andrew Little, who relinquished the leadership to Ardern in 2017.

“People make their own choices about their attitudes and how they’re going to apply the best of them on any given day and that’s what we do.”

Muller was honest about how his battles with mental health had influenced today’s decision.

“There’s no denying for me that the energy that it requires to do the job well is more of a cost to me than perhaps it was prior to my mental health challenges.

“I’ve been through a bit of an up-and-down ride over my nine years and I’m changed because of it and one of the positive changes is that I think I’ve got greater self-awareness in terms of who I am, what’s important to me, where my energy levels are at and I’ve just reached a view that, frankly, I don’t have enough in the tank to give it 110 per cent for the next three years.”

In January, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shocked New Zealand when she resigned, saying “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice”.

Muller described the demand on MPs as “relentless”, a job that required people to pour their life and soul into their work.

“It’s a phenomenal job and you can make a real difference for people and I felt that if you’re starting to feel a little bit less than enthused, you shouldn’t put your hand up for another three years, particularly when I think it’s quite probable we’ll win and you could have a reasonably gutsy job.”

National Party Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has been honest about his struggles with mental health. Photo / George Novak

He hoped he provided an example of how those struggling with mental health challenges could continue to serve their community.

“I had a complete breakdown and put my hand back up to stand again, got elected and have had all sorts of roles over the last three years.”

Most recent of those roles have been in the climate change and agriculture portfolios, namely negotiating with Climate Change Minister James Shaw to achieve bipartisan support for the Zero Carbon Bill - something Muller considered a career highlight.

“I think there are some issues and climate change is one of them, where it makes sense that the framework by which we are going to seek to apply climate change and, in time, adaptation through, should have some bipartisan support because it is a long-term, multigenerational journey to decarbonise and to adapt.”

As for what’s next professionally, Muller wasn’t sure but high on the to-do list was to strip his face from his car as requested by his children.

“My youngest is very keen to see that disappear,” Muller said.

“Dad on the side of the car is not the coolest thing when you’re a teenager so that’s priority number one.

“In terms of my professional career, we’ll see.”