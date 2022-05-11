Former MP Richard Worth pictured in 2009. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Former MP Richard Worth pictured in 2009. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Former National Party MP and Cabinet minister Richard Worth has died aged 73.

A death notice said Worth passed away peacefully yesterday.

Worth served as Minister of Internal Affairs and later as the honorary consul for Monaco.

Richard Worth (left) and the Act Party's Rodney Hide at the televised political debate between Epsom candidates at Epsom Girls Grammar School in 2008. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

He was Epsom MP from 1999 to 2005 and a list MP from 2005 to 2009, when he resigned due to misconduct allegations.

In a family notice published today, Worth was described as a beloved father and father-in-law and adored grandfather.

A memorial service will be held at Parnell's St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity on Monday.