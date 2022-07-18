Wellington city councillor and former deputy mayor Jill Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's former deputy mayor Jill Day will become the next president of the Labour Party when the current president, Claire Szabó, wraps up in November.

Day is a current Wellington city councillor and served as deputy mayor under Mayor Justin Lester between 2017 and 2019. The former schoolteacher was first elected in 2016 representing Takapū/Northern Ward, but announced she would not seek re-election to council earlier this year.

In an email to party members Day said she was "honoured" to take up the role.

"I'm excited to work with our incredible team of MPs, members, volunteers and supporters as we build towards next year's election," she said.

Day was the first wahine Māori to be elected to Wellington City Council, and was instrumental establishing a Māori ward, creating a te reo Māori policy for the city, and giving mana whenua voting rights and remuneration for their seats at the council's table.

Szabó announced earlier this year she would not seek another term after November. She has not ruled out running for Parliament, but has said it is "too early to make a decision".

Earlier this year, Szabó said she was leaving the job "for a range of reasons".

"It's been a big three years and I've done what I came to do. So I think it is a good time to step aside for the next president," she said.

The Party President is usually elected by voting delegates at Labour's annual conference. However this time, no other candidates have been put forward, meaning Day will become President automatically.

Speaking to the Herald earlier this year, Day said her time on Council had been a "whirlwind", particularly becoming deputy mayor under Lester after the incumbent, Paul Eagle left council to become an MP.

She had been a councillor for less than a year.