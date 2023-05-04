Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere will address members this Friday. Photo / File

Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere will break her silence tomorrow night in a Zoom call to party members.

In an email, seen by the Herald, party co-convenors Aroha Lowe and Rōpata Moore said Kerekere would address Green Party members over Zoom at 8pm on Friday.

Green Party members are currently voting on how the Party’s 2023 election list will be ranked. Kerekere’s place in that ranking will determine whether she makes it back into Parliament or not.

This has been a challenge for Kerekere who is being investigated by the Party after she appeared to call Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby” in a message sent to the wrong group chat. Kerekere denies the message was about Swarbrick.

Kerekere’s supporters fear that voting on the list while Kerekere is under investigation will impact her list placing.

Last week, they tried to delay voting until the investigation wrapped up.

This attempt failed, but party members did discuss giving Kerekere the opportunity to give her side of the story. This appears to have triggered the decision to hold this Zoom.

She has been silent since the investigation commenced.

More to come