Election results 2020 / Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern to address media after win

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has barely had time to savour her historic election victory - she's now dealing with a new community case of Covid.
The Ministry of Health this afternoon confirmed an Auckland-based ports worker has tested positive.
The Minister of Health, Chris Hipkins, was advised at 6pm on Saturday - an hour before polls closed in New Zealand's general election.
The man is in quarantine and four household contacts are in isolation.
Labour won 49.1 per cent of the party vote, enough for 64 seats in Parliament, which is the first time under MMP that a party has won a parliamentary majority.
National won 26.8 per cent of the vote, its worst result ever, except for in 2002.
Last night, Ardern said she would implement every aspect of Labour's election manifesto, but would not be drawn on whether she would seek a governing arrangement with the Green Party, which won 10 seats in Parliament.
"I do just want to wait until we see those final results come through and take a bit of time to take stock," she said last night.
Asked if Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis would be deputy PM, she said he'd remain deputy leader "and that is usually the order of things".
She would not say how she voted in the cannabis referendum.