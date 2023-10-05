While he's often critical of polls, NZ First leader Winston Peters won't be displeased by two polls in two days putting him back in Parliament. Photo / Warren Buckland

The leaders of four small political parties are set to duke it out after another poll put Winston Peters’ New Zealand First in a kingmaker position.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw, Act leader David Seymour, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi and Peters will come together for TVNZ’s 1News multi-party debate at 7pm today, hosted by Jack Tame.

The Herald will provide live updates and commentary throughout the debate in this story.

It comes two weeks after Newshub Nation held its own debate with the same four parties, but featured Greens co-leader Marama Davidson and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Tonight’s debate comes in the hours following another poll placing Peters and NZ First in a position to decide the next government.

The final pre-election NZ Insight poll by Talbot Mills Research for its corporate clients had National rising to 38 per cent (up 2 per cent since the last poll a month ago) and Labour dropping again to 27 per cent (down 3).

The Greens had nudged up to 13 per cent, its highest result in the poll mid-2017. NZ First is up to 6.4 per cent from 5.4 per cent in the September poll.

NZ First leader Winston Peters speaks at a public meeting at the Remuera Club in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Act was on 9 per cent , down 1. Te Pāti Māori was at 3.1 per cent and The Opportunities Party (TOP) was on 2.3 per cent.

National leader Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins were neck and neck as preferred Prime Minister on 29 per cent - Hipkins had bumped up one point, and Luxon had gone up three points.

The poll of 1027 eligible voters was taken from September 22 - 28 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent. Talbot Mills also polls for the Labour Party.

The result would give National and Act 58 seats between them and needing NZ First’s eight seats to secure a majority.

Peters’ eight seats would also be enough for a Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori grouping to get over the line (they would have 54 seats between them) - but that would require both Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Peters to break their promises not to work with each other.

Last night’s 1News Verian poll had NZ First on 6 per cent - above the 5 per cent threshold needed to enter Parliament.

The poll had National earning 46 seats and Act 13, not enough to reach a 61-seat majority.

National leader Christopher Luxon has claimed he doesn't know Winston Peters but is willing to work with him. Photo / George Heard

Despite ruling out working with Labour last year, Peters has repeatedly refused to entertain questions on his preferred working arrangement with National ahead of the end of voting.

Many questions surround his ability to work with Seymour, who has regularly referenced his distrust of the NZ First leader.

The Newshub Nation debate two weeks ago prompted both party leaders to admit they could work together if that was what the voting public determined.

The debate was an entertaining affair, with Davidson and Ngarewa-Packer combining to echo similar messages and sharing the odd high-five.

It was unlikely Shaw and Waititi would have a similar connection, but viewers could safely expect to see robust exchanges between all four politicians.