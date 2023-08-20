There was a plea to stop using Māori as a political football, allegations of “race-baiting” and even an unexpected dance performance by National Party leader Christopher Luxon during the korononeihana of Kiingi Tūheitia in Ngāruawahia on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae despite the heavy rain as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and a hefty Labour contingent - including most of the sizeable Māori caucus - arrived alongside Luxon and leaders of the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori, each with their contingents, with the latter probably even outnumbering Labour, reflecting their close ties to the Kiingitanga.

Fringe party Vision NZ, which gained momentum in the Covid-19 protest movement, was also present, including leader Brian Tamaki. The only current Parliamentary party not present was Act.

The koroneihana, or coronation, is held each year to commemorate the Kiingitanga, or Māori King movement, established in 1858 as a means of unifying Māori in resistance to colonisation, alienation of land and broken promises of Te Tiriti o Waitangi by the Crown.

Held across several days, there is typically one morning dedicated to receiving politicians. Similar to Rātana, it is a chance to demonstrate their commitment to Māori issues and, in this case, the Kiingitanga - especially in election year - and also, particularly for the Pākehā leaders, to demonstrate their te reo Māori skills, or lack thereof.

Kiingi Tūheitia - second from right - listens as Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi speaks. Photo / Mike Scott

Both Hipkins and Luxon appeared to be taking the latter part seriously, each delivering a decent mihi in te reo Māori.

Luxon even had the chance to demonstrate his dance moves, taking up the offer from a kuia during one of the waiata which had several up on their feet, drawing loud cheers and laughs all around.

Hipkins later referred to it in his speech - “You’ve got some pretty good dance moves there, mate” - adding that whatever happened after the election, he didn’t foresee either of them ending up on Dancing With The Stars.

Earlier, politicians and their staff and supporters were called onto the marae grounds in a pōwhiri led by wāhine, with young Waikato-Tainui warriors laying down a powerful wero to Hipkins and all he represented.

Ngāti Rangi spokesman and former Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson addressed the politicians first, repeating his call of last year to not treat Māori as a “political football”.

He later told the Herald it was about Māori wanting consistency.

“[Politicians] will talk about the importance of Māori relationships. And then once we get into elections, they will move away from that and be silent.

“Then the right will start to attack and feed on people’s fear.

“Act has done that especially well. That’s what happens every time.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and other parties are led on to Tūrangawaewae Marae. Photo / Mike Scott

Wilson said he was impressed by National MP Tama Pōtaka, who spoke first for his party.

But he was disappointed to see him ranked way down at 24th on the party list, and just one Māori candidate in the top 20.

“It’s not good enough in this country right now. There’s no excuse for it.”

Rahui Papa speaks on behalf of the Kiingitanga. Photo / Mike Scott

Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa delivered a message to continue upholding promises under Te Tiriti o Waitangi around kawanatanga and tino rangatiratanga.

“I wanted them to know we are on a path of mana motuhake, and if they are not on board, then get out of the way.

“Māori shouldn’t be relegated to picket lines and marches anymore. We should be able to sit with our elected officials and discuss resolutions.”

He called on politicians to “stamp out” racism in the campaign and stand up for Māori.

“Make it clear it is not your political manifesto to belittle te iwi Māori.”

Waikato-Tainui welcoming politicians onto Tūrangawaewae Marae as part of this year's koroneihana celebrations. Photo / Mike Scott

Papa told the Herald despite National’s lack of Māori representation, they would work with them equally.

Hipkins, who was visiting for his first time as Prime Minister and Labour leader, said he was proud of all of the work Labour had done for Māori - referencing the Māori Health Authority through teaching NZ history in schools and introducing Matariki, the country’s first indigenous public holiday.

He referenced examples of co-governance and reiterated Labour would always support “by Māori, for Māori and with Māori” approaches.

Speaking to reporters later, Hipkins said he agreed with the speakers in that there were “some sort of elevated levels of race-baiting at the moment”.

“I think that we have seen examples of where some politicians are trying to use programmes that are designed to address disparities between Māori and non-Māori, particularly in areas like health and education, to drive a wedge between Māori and non-Maori New Zealanders. I don’t think that’s the sort of thing that responsible leaders should be doing.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins accepting the wero at Tūrangawaewae Marae as part of the koroneihana celebrations for Kiingi Tūheitia. Photo / Mike Scott

Asked if Labour also had a responsibility to better explain some of the policies, Hipkins said he understood how “fear” could come from uncertainty.

“But I believe as political leaders, we have a responsibility for the path forward, rather than to exploit that fear for political purposes.”

He said he felt Labour had a strong record regarding Māori.

“I think we’ve made more progress on many of those issues than many governments in recent times. That doesn’t mean that the job is done - there is still a lot more work to do to live up to the commitments that the Crown has made over the last 180-odd years.”

Speaking to reporters, Luxon said he didn’t believe his party had used Māori as a “political football”.

“We’ve got some real challenges for Māori and non-Māori across this country. From my perspective, I’m just focused on making sure I can build the economy, rebuild the economy, so that actually Māori and non-Māori can get ahead and deal with this cost of living that’s causing so much pain and suffering.”

Te Pati Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mike Scott

On the party list and rankings of Māori candidates, Luxon said they did not necessarily reflect where those candidates could end up if National were to be voted into government.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told the crowd they should be “wary” of politicians who come on the marae and say things, but say something entirely different away from it. She said the debates about co-governance were missing the point, as they were advocating for mana motuhake, or true self-determination.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi challenged the Government to improve the status of the Kiingitanga in New Zealand, saying when he travels overseas, he is given the royal treatment, yet none of that exists here.

Waititi also called on the Kiingitanga and Māori to not be “apolitical”, saying it was time for them to get off the fence.

Indeed, the Kiingitanga has thrown its weight behind Te Pāti Māori before. Whether that happens again will be known tomorrow when Kiingi Tūheitia gives his address.