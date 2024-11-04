There was limited information available about what two options the current Government was exploring, but they did involve a tunnel and a bridge.

Transport Minister Simeon Brwon confirmed the details over the weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Brown told the Herald he had directed NZTA to “progress consideration of two options for an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing in Auckland” and the Government “expects an investment decision on this critical project to be received in mid-2026 to consider”.

Brown said over the next 12 to 18 months, NZTA would undertake geotechnical, environmental and utilities investigations to understand ground and seabed conditions. This was expected to begin either later this year or in early 2025 while an investment decision wasn’t expected to be considered by the Government until mid-2026

Labour transport spokesman Tangi Utikere said his party would be open to all options on the table as it is “critical Auckland does get an additional harbour crossing”.

“Whether they land on a tunnel or a bridge, we’ll be open to supporting those options, because when it comes to infrastructure, it’s too important to be just sort of starting and stopping,” he told the Herald.

But Utikere believed the Government should be acting with “urgency” to come to a decision on what alternative crossing it will green-light. It was disappointing that decision was so far out, he said.

