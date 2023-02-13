A firefighter is missing and another is critically injured after a landslide occurred in Auckland’s west coast beach settlement of Muriwai. Video / NZ Herald

MPs will meet at 12.30 today to discuss Parliament rising for the rest of the week, in light of the national state of emergency declared this morning.

A proposal, that will go to Parliament’s Business Committee, the cross-party committee that decides the running of Parliament at 12.30, would see MPs meet at 2pm for a ministerial statement from Emergency Management Minister Kirean McAnulty followed by a brief debate on that statement, before rising for the week.

It is not clear yet whether this proposal has the support to pass. It requires the “consensus” of the committee, meaning most parties, including the largest two, must support it.

National leader Christopher Luxon, walking into his weekly caucus meeting, said Parliament would be “suspended” for the week - getting ahead of the decision which has not yet been made.

“We need to be here to do our job, it’s obvious under a state of emergency that’s not possible and Parliament will be suspended this afternoon,” Luxon said.

Parliament is currently set to return from the summer recess on Tuesday. On Monday, the Business Committee met to discuss rearranging the sitting calendar to accommodate the storms lashing the North Island.

Despite pleas from some parties to bring back the virtual hybrid Parliament of the Covid era, the committee determined that Parliament would return as normal, but with an altered sitting calendar, taking into account the fact that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and many MPs would be stranded in Auckland.

A tweet from Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer suggested her party was unhappy with the decision to return to Parliament, blaming it on the National Party.

A National State of Emergency declared yet yesterday we could not get agreement from National to do parliament virtually. All parties must agree. So my darling is driving me through all this so we can ensure our lil Pāti holds the entitled to account. Stay safe whānau. pic.twitter.com/Msd5fbr3b7 — Debbie Ngarewa-Packer MP (@whaeadeb) February 13, 2023

“[W]e could not get agreement from National to do parliament virtually. All parties must agree,” she wrote in a Tweet.

The Business Committee operates using consensus. All parties don’t necessarily have to agree, but there must be consensus among them. There is no numerical definition of consensus on the committee.

Luxon said that National’s position was “we should be here doing our job and with respect to Parliament this week’s events have superseded it”.

“Our view is we should be here in person where we can do business here,” Luxon said.







