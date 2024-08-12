Cruel policies and benefit bashing: Government’s political opponents slam new social welfare sanctions

A new “community work experience sanction” will require the person to find and complete appropriate work experience within an organisation for a specified amount of time and number of hours per week before the sanction is lifted.

These non-financial sanctions will be an option for only some beneficiaries, such as those with children or people under case management, and only for their first missed obligation. Everyone else will continue to receive financial sanctions.

Other changes include doubling the length of time an obligation breach stays on a person’s record from 12 months to two years and requiring Jobseeker Support recipients to reapply every six months.

The traffic light system is effective now, but the money management and community work experience sanctions and the two-year recording period for missed obligations will be effective in the social welfare system in 2025.

“Our Government will not tolerate people who accept the Jobseeker Support benefit but refuse to uphold their obligation to seek a job – it is not fair on hardworking Kiwis who pay their taxes that go towards those benefit payments,” Upston said.

But Brooke Pao Stanley, who runs Auckland Action Against Poverty, says the moves won’t help people get into work and will instead cause further stress to vulnerable people already living in stressful situations.

“It’s not going to work, we already know that sanctions don’t work. It’s going to do more harm than it is good in our communities. A lot of us aren’t aware that communities that exist in poverty are already at their threshold – and putting more stress on communities, people, families, that are already stressed is going exacerbate the existing harm there because of poverty.

“The Government has all the levers to address these things in meaningful ways and they choose not to,” she said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the harsher sanctions were “kicking people when they’re down” and benefit-bashing.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“There are around 18,000 fewer jobs now than when the National Party became the lead party in Government. If you take building and construction, for example, in that sector alone there are 6000 fewer jobs that there were when National became the Government.

“They should be focused on getting people back into work rather than kicking people when they’re down.”

Green Party social development and employment spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March said the Government was inflicting “pain and misery” on people in poverty with “cruel policies”. The people these sanctions affected deserved to live in dignity with access to the support they needed, March said.

“Compulsory money management only serves to take further agency away from people who simply do not have enough to properly make ends meet and regularly have to get into debt to cover the essentials.

“The Government has shown little ambition or interest in really addressing poverty and has instead made life harder for many of our communities. Cuts to benefit increases, job losses and an increase in sanctions have left people without the resources to put food on the table and pay their bills.”

The Act Party welcomed the new money management sanction, which was part of the National-Act coalition agreement, but said the penalty could go further.

“Act would like to see full cash benefits be time-limited. If someone who can work fails to enter work after a period of months, electronic money management could be used as a sanction.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.