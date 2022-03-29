There were 34 Covid-related deaths in New Zealand on Tuesday, a record for the outbreak so far. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton / NZ Herald

Unvaccinated learner drivers will be able to take practical driving tests again from next week.

After a driver training network spent months saying the ban on unvaccinated learners was foolish, vaccine passes will no longer be needed from next Tuesday.

The change was announced on the VTNZ website.

"If you do not have a vaccine pass and wish to sit your practical driving test you can now book a test that is scheduled for after Monday 4 April 2022," VTNZ said.

"To ensure the ongoing protection of our team and customers we will be adhering to other strict health and safety procedures," the vehicle testing authority added.

"This includes the continued use of face masks for driver testing officers, applicants and support people."

The National Party and the Driving Change Network have for a long time said students should be able to take practical tests if adhering to other safety measures.

Simeon Brown, National's transport spokesman, had called for the practical driving test vaccine demand to go. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport Minister Michael Wood two weeks ago said a complex set of arguments had to be balanced.

"There's another person who's involved in the scenario, and that is a person sitting in an enclosed space in a small vehicle who is the person doing the training," Wood said.

Driving Change Network national co-ordinator Wendy Robertson last month said failing to overturn the ban would lead to unsafe drivers taking to the road out of desperation.

She said protecting driving instructor safety was crucial, and could be achieved with face masks and negative Covid-19 test results.

National MP Simeon Brown previously said his party was pro-vaccine, but banning unvaccinated learners was impractical and unnecessary.

"It's good news that the requirements have been lifted and that everyone is now able to sit practical driving tests," Brown said today.

He said it was a pity it took so long to change the rule, and practical driving tests were an essential service.