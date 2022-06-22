Focus Live: Ayesha Verrall and Bloomfield have a briefing on Covid –19 in her office

There are 5499 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 18 Covid-related deaths. Fifteen occurred in the past three days, and three occurred since June 13.

The deaths included three people from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from the MidCentral district health board region, five from the Wellington region, were from Nelson-Marlborough, three from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury, and two from the Southern DHB area.

Of today's reported deaths, one person was aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Eight were male and 10 were female.

Today's reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1450.

There are 334 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community Covid case numbers is now 4873 – down from last Wednesday when it was 5777.

Meanwhile the Government says it cannot rule out the return of lockdowns as a last resort to combat future Covid variants.

New Covid Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said today that lockdowns and border closures would only be a last resort.

"All measures have to be proportionate and justified, in accordance with our laws," she said.

Verrall and Dr Ashley Bloomfield spoke to reporters this afternoon to outline the possible next stages in the pandemic.

Verrall said the virus had continued to evolve since the start of 2020.

"And each variant has had different characteristics."

The minister said she'd asked Bloomfield and health officials to devise strategies to tackle possible future mutations of Covid-19.

"There is a lot of uncertainty and in that context having a highly prescriptive plan can actually be a liability," the minister added.

A new "variants of concern" strategic framework has been developed, Bloomfield said.

The new plan had five scenarios outlining the severity and immune-escape characteristics of various possible variants.

A worst-case scenario would involve a highly transmissible variant also capable of evading immune responses.

Bloomfield said many social groups were consulted when developing the framework.

And he said it was crucial for vulnerable communities to be consulted when devising the new potential virus responses.

Best-case scenarios and disastrous scenarios were anticipated. The rise of Omicron had prompted some of the new research, he said.

"We're not doing any hoping here. We're planning for the best and planning for the worst, and everything in between."

One key scenario anticipated a new variant being even more transmissible than Omicron, Bloomfield said.

"Our response has shifted as we've had different variants," Verrall said.

A short, sharp lockdown of the type used in 2020 was not going to be viable for a variant as transmissible as Omicron, she said.

Verrall said the Delta lockdown in 2021 was necessary. The country at the time had insufficient levels of immunity to avoid lockdowns, she said.

On Sunday, new recorded daily community cases in Auckland fell below 1000 for the first time since late February.

But hundreds of people are in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

Yesterday, 5630 new community cases were reported, as were 17 Covid-related deaths.

One of those who died was a child.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker told the Herald on the weekend it did look like case numbers overall were continuing a slow decline.

He and some other public health experts have called for a tightening of measures, especially around mask use, to bring daily rates further down.

Bloomfield's expected appearance today is an increasingly rare event.

After taking near-daily press conferences throughout much of the pandemic, Bloomfield announced his resignation in April and will leave the Ministry of Health at the end of July.