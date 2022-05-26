How community leaders hope to curb the issue of recent drive-by shootings, the PM delivers her Harvard Commencement speech and why first home buyers need to be cautious in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How community leaders hope to curb the issue of recent drive-by shootings, the PM delivers her Harvard Commencement speech and why first home buyers need to be cautious in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of thousands of people will be eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot.

People at high risk of getting very sick from the virus will soon be eligible for second boosters, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The jab can be received six months after the first booster.

Law changes will be needed to enable the booster rollout from mid-June.

"A booster is important for our most vulnerable as we move into the winter peak," Hipkins said.

He said older people, aged care facility residents, disability care residents aged 16 years and over, and severely immunocompromised people aged 16 years and over could be eligible.

"Final decisions on the make-up of this group will be made within the next two weeks," he added.

The Government wanted second boosters to be available without needing to access a GP.

"This will be more equitable and make the roll-out to our at-risk groups more effective," Hipkins added.

"We intend do this by amending the Medicines Act, and anticipate the new policy will be in effect from mid June, in good time for the vast majority of eligible people."