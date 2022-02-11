A marquee was set up on the lawn as a variety of groups gathered to demonstrate in front of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A marquee was set up on the lawn as a variety of groups gathered to demonstrate in front of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Speaker of the House had sprinklers turned on overnight in an effort to clear the protesters outside Parliament as the occupation enters its fifth day.

The overall atmosphere in the capital was calmer yesterday than on Thursday, when 120 people were arrested in the protest over issues including vaccine mandates.

Some police were briefly seen carrying batons yesterday but Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said officers had stopped doing so by early afternoon.

He said the officer in charge at the time made a misjudgment in terms of how they were reading the crowd and Parnell had ordered the batons be removed.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard had Parliament's lawn sprinklers turned on in the evening, to soak the lawn under the tents overnight.

"They're not legally on the ground, so there is no problem adding a little to their discomfort," he told 1News.

Protesters responded by placing cones on top of the sprinklers and put a call out through social media for any plumbers present in the crowd to assist them.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Wellington over the weekend as the remnants of Cyclone Dovi hit New Zealand.

MetService has forecast periods of heavy rain, with up to 200mm expected to accumulate until 3pm tomorrow.

Four days into the protest, Parnell said the movement was split into factions, with some groups promoting false advice about people's rights and police powers.

"Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication," Parnell said.

"Misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue."

A large marquee was erected and people milled behind barricades, as police blocked everyone from the steps into Parliament.

Cars from the convoy parked near Parliament. Parking wardens with police escorts began ticketing vehicles on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Molesworth, Aitken and Hill Streets were partly blocked and a donut cart was set up, with other food providers and portaloos established nearby.

At times, a carnival atmosphere seemed to permeate the grounds, with people dancing and singing.

Several hundred people gathered on Parliament's front lawn among dozens of tents, despite a trespass notice being served.

Protesters the Herald spoke to sought to distance the majority of those present from any of the violence seen earlier this week. Some insisted police were the instigators of unrest.

One pamphlet distributed in the grounds listed nine demands, with the first being an end to all Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Another was the abolition of the traffic light pandemic response system.

Others called for the rejection of "any moves for a society based on digital identity" and the removal of "all restrictive vaccine passports".

The pamphlet also demanded compensation for people who lost jobs due to vaccine mandates.

The open letter was labelled "ProFest 22 for Peaceful Change" and its author or authors said they wanted non-violent action and a family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free space.

In the afternoon, a social media post announced that a second "freedom convoy" was travelling from Gisborne through Bulls and Kāpiti to Wellington.

Molesworth Street during the occupation at Parliament's nearby lawn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By yesterday, 96.2 per cent of eligible New Zealanders aged 12 or older had received at least one vaccine dose, with the vast majority of them double-vaccinated.

An additional 42.1 per cent had already received booster shots.

No sitting MPs have consistently or openly endorsed the protests but former Parliamentarians Winston Peters, Rodney Hide and Matt King have voiced some support or sympathies.

King, a one-term National MP from Northland, said he planned to visit the protest camp.

Security arrangements in parts of the Parliamentary precinct changed again after video taken of the protests from nearby Bowen House surfaced on social media.

Video taken from a high vantage point opposite the Beehive was uploaded to a social media channel linked to white nationalist group Action Zealandia.

Bowen House is supposed to provide access for people working at Parliament.

"We have seen the video, and the entrance to Bowen House has been closed," Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said.

Some protesters reclined on the grass overlooking a large marquee set up on Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Parnell told Newstalk ZB moving the more than 100 vehicles blocking streets near Parliament had presented a number of issues for police, but it was a "fundamental priority" and they were hoping to clear Molesworth St by Monday.

Police had tried to engage tow companies but many owners were reluctant to get involved as they had received threats, some from overseas, throughout the day.

Heavy haulage vehicles from the military had also been considered as another option for shifting the vehicles, he said.



Yesterday's 446 new community cases vastly outnumbered the 32 recorded at the border.

Pandemic response minister Chris Hipkins said the 10 millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered yesterday afternoon.

"Ten million vaccines, including more than 1.7 million boosters, means our communities already have a good level of protection against Omicron, with more to come," Hipkins said.

"Every single one of our DHBs has now reached 90 per cent of their population having received at least one vaccine dose," he added.

"Kiwis have really pulled together to protect each other with 95 per cent of people aged over 12 now fully vaccinated – one of the highest rates in the world. "

The Government has indicated surging case numbers would make a move to the country's second phase of the pandemic response more likely in weeks or days ahead.

The second stage will involve identifying people most at risk of getting severely ill.

In the first stage, people are told to isolate for 14 days if testing positive, and 10 days if they are a contact.

In the second phase, isolation terms will reduce to 10 days for cases, and seven days for contacts.