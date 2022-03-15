Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: New modelling revealed - Warning death toll could double by end of April

6 minutes to read
There were 960 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country on Tuesday, and two more deaths. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll is expected to more than double in the next six weeks — with as many as 300 fatalities predicted by the time the Omicron outbreak reaches its peak.

That's according

