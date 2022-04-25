The new XE subvariant has been discovered in New Zealand, but it remains to be seen what impact the Omicron recombinant will have on the community and the health system. File photo / Brett Phibbs

The latest Covid-19 data will be released this afternoon as the pandemic death toll approaches 700 and the new XE subvariant makes landfall.

Yesterday, 5662 new Covid-19 community cases were reported.

Health officials on Sunday said nine more people died with the virus, taking the total to 674.

The XE recombinant was detected in New Zealand for the first time last week. It is a mix of two earlier Omicron subvariants, BA.1 and BA.2.

A recombinant emerged when viruses swapped genetic material to create offspring, and sometimes arose if a person was infected with two strains at once.

The Ministry of Health said the person with XE arrived on April 19 and was isolating at home. It said the current health settings could manage XE.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield earlier this month said if XE arrived here, officials would need to look at its characteristics and assess if stricter rules were needed to keep case numbers down.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch has said it appeared the XE subtype would not be able to outcompete BA.2.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker has said that with subvariants, waning immunity and requirements being eased, a second wave may be under way here.

"This isn't Delta, it's Omicron and you need three doses of the vaccine to give you protection.

"And there's still 900,000 or more New Zealanders who haven't had the booster, which is really quite shocking."

Local vaccination rates have slowed, with only 1722 people getting vaccinated on Saturday.

TVNZ producer Connor Stirling, writing on Twitter, said his grandmother passed away on Sunday morning.

Stirling said his grandmother had tested positive for Covid-19 exactly one week earlier.

"Let's keep fighting the good fight," he added.